In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Brooks Koepka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 64th at 12 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

Koepka had a 352-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Koepka hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.

Koepka got a double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Koepka to 5 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Koepka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 6 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Koepka's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 8 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Koepka to 9 over for the round.

Koepka missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Koepka to 8 over for the round.