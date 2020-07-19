Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 25th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Todd's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 112 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Todd hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Todd to 4 over for the round.