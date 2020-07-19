Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 13th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Steele chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Steele's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 14th Steele hit his tee shot 335 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 18 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Steele at 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Steele's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.