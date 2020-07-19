Bo Hoag hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 65th at 12 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hoag's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoag reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoag's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 6 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 5 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 6 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 5 over for the round.

Hoag had a 385-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hoag to 6 over for the round.

Hoag hit his tee shot 311 yards to the fairway bunker on the 484-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hoag to 7 over for the round.