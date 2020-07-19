-
Billy Horschel finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Billy Horschel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 19th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 14 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Henrik Norlander is in 3rd at 5 under.
Horschel got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Horschel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
