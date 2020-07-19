Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 54th at 9 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 14 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Henrik Norlander, and Jason Day are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Hadwin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin's his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

Hadwin had a 365-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th. This moved Hadwin to 9 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 8 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Hadwin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 7 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hadwin to 9 over for the round.