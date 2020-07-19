  • 7-over 79 by Abraham Ancer in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • Tiger Woods returns to PGA TOUR action for the first time since February as he looks for his sixth title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The top five in the FedExCup standings - Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy - are also in the field at Muirfield Village. DeChambeau returns after taking the Workday Charity Open off, but has gone T3-T8-T6-1 during the TOUR’s Return to Golf.
