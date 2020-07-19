In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Abraham Ancer hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 60th at 10 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Ancer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Ancer went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Ancer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ancer to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ancer hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Ancer to 5 over for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 6 over for the round.

Ancer had a 369-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Ancer to 7 over for the round.