Zach Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 65th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson's his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Johnson's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green 16th, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.