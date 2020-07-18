Xinjun Zhang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zhang had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Zhang's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Zhang's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Zhang had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zhang to 2 under for the round.