In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 56th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Luke List, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 14th, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.