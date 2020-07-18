-
Xander Schauffele finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer tied for the lead the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Ryan Palmer carded a 4-under 68, while Tony Finau turned in a 3-under 69, getting them both to 9-under for tournament and tied for the lead heading into the weekend.
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 56th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Luke List, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
At the 363-yard par-4 14th, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
