William McGirt shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, William McGirt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 46th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 455-yard par-4 second, McGirt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.
McGirt got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, McGirt hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even for the round.
McGirt's tee shot went 293 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
