Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Hovland had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's tee shot went 215 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hovland chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 5 over for the round.