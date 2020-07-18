-
6-over 78 by Vijay Singh in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Vijay Singh hit 5 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Singh finished his round tied for 70th at 7 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Luke List, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Singh's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Singh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Singh to 2 over for the round.
Singh got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 3 over for the round.
