Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Duncan's 182 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 184-yard par-3 12th green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 3 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
