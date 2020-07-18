In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Tony Finau hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Ryan Palmer; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Finau hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Finau tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Finau chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau got a double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.