  • Tiger Woods shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Tiger Woods makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Tiger Woods birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Tiger Woods makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.