Tiger Woods hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 48th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Luke List, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woods to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Woods hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Woods had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

Woods got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Woods's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Woods reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Woods's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.