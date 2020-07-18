-
-
6-over 78 by Sung Kang in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Sung Kang hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 72nd at 8 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Kang got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Kang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kang's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kang's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.