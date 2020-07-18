-
Stewart Cink putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Stewart Cink hit 2 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his round tied for 68th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie, Luke List, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Stewart Cink got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stewart Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Cink's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Cink got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 2 over for the round.
