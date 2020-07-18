-
-
Steve Stricker shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Steve Stricker hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
Stricker got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stricker to 2 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Stricker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Stricker at 2 over for the round.
Stricker got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 3 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Stricker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stricker at 4 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Stricker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.