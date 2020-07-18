Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Si Woo Kim had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 99 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Kim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kim's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.