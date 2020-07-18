In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Sergio Garcia hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 7 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

Garcia got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Garcia hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Garcia's 91 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

Garcia missed the green on his first shot on the 184-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Garcia hit his 114 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.