7-over 79 by Sepp Straka in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Sepp Straka hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 71st at 8 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Straka's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
Straka hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Straka chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.
Straka scored a triple bogey on the 560-yard par-5 15th. Getting on the green in 7 and one putting, bringing Straka to 5 over for the day.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Straka his second shot was a drop and his approach went 120 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
