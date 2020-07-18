Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 36th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Muñoz suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Muñoz's 119 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to even for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.