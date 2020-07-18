-
-
Scottie Scheffler comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Scheffler finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Scottie Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Scheffler hit his 91 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Scheffler had a 69 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.