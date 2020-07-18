Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 65th at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

Piercy had a 358-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

Piercy got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Piercy to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Piercy's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Piercy his second shot was a drop and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.