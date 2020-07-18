Scott Harrington hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 47th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Harrington hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Harrington's his second shot went 45 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

Harrington hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 583-yard par-5 11th. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a 375 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Harrington chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green 16th, Harrington suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 4 over for the round.