In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Tony Finau; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Palmer hit his 126 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Palmer's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 15th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Palmer to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.