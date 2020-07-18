In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Ryan Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his round tied for 59th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ryan Moore's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Moore hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Moore got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Moore his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 100 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.