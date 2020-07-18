Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 14th at 2 under Tony Finau is in 1st at 12 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under, and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, McIlroy had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McIlroy's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McIlroy's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's tee shot went 197 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, McIlroy had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McIlroy's 74 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy's tee shot went 183 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.