In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Phil Mickelson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mickelson finished his round tied for 55th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Phil Mickelson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Phil Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Mickelson hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Mickelson's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Mickelson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fringe on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Mickelson chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Mickelson his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.