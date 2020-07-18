-
Patrick Rodgers rebounds from poor front in third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Rodgers finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Patrick Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Rodgers's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
