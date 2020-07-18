-
Patrick Reed putts well in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his round tied for 37th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On his tee stroke on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Patrick Reed went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Reed's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Reed chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
