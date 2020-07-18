In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Cantlay's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Cantlay's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cantlay's 95 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

Cantlay got a double bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green 16th, Cantlay suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

Cantlay's tee shot went 325 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 28 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.