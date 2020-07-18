In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

Wolff got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wolff's 124 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolff chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Wolff chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 under for the round.