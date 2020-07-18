-
Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Fitzpatrick sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 3 at the Memorial
In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 20th at 1 under; Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie is in 4th at 7 under; and Henrik Norlander, Jason Day, and Danny Willett are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 first, Matthew Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
