  • Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Fitzpatrick sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 3 at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.