In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Matt Wallace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his round in 9th at 4 under Tony Finau is in 1st at 12 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under, and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

Wallace got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wallace's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Wallace at even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Wallace hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Wallace hit his 93 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Wallace's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Wallace had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.