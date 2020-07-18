-
Matt Kuchar shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Matt Kuchar hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 48th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 7 under.
After a 247 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 third, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kuchar hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kuchar hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Kuchar to 4 over for the round.
