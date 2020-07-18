Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 67th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 1 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

Hubbard got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 4 over for the round.