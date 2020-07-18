In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Leishman finished his round tied for 49th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Marc Leishman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Leishman's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Leishman chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Leishman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Leishman's 170 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.