Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hughes reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Hughes had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a 361 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hughes's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hughes hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.