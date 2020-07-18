In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Luke List hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, List's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 35 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, List's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, List got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing List to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green 16th, List suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 7 over for the round.