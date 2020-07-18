In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Lucas Glover hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 18th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

After a 271 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Glover chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Glover hit his 230 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Glover got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Glover went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.