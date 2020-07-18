In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Louis Oosthuizen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 44th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Oosthuizen's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Oosthuizen's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Oosthuizen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oosthuizen at even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.