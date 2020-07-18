In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 60th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

Griffin got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Griffin's 163 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 205 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

Griffin on the 201-yard par-3 16th, got on the green in 2 and four putted for triple bogey, bringing Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 4 over for the round.