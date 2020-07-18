Kevin Streelman hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 72nd at 8 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Streelman chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

Streelman his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Streelman's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.

Streelman hit his tee shot 300 yards to the fairway bunker on the 478-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Streelman to 6 over for the round.