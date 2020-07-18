-
-
Kevin Na shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2020
Kevin Na hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 17th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie is in 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Na had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Na's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Na chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.