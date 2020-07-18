-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell sinks a 44-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Keith Mitchell makes a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 45th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Mitchell had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
