Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 45th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Mitchell had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.