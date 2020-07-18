In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Keegan Bradley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round in 71st at 7 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Bradley hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Bradley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Bradley's his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bradley's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Bradley's tee shot went 180 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 4 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 5 over for the round.