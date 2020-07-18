Justin Thomas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at even for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 26th at even par Tony Finau is in 1st at 12 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 9 under, and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thomas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Thomas's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Thomas had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Thomas his second shot was a drop and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thomas hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Thomas to 4 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.