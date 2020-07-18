-
Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth makes difficult par save at the Memorial
In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Jordan Spieth hits his 65-yard third shot from the hill-side rough 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 4 9th hole. He would make the putt to save par. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jordan Spieth hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 12th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
Spieth got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
